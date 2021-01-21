WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of WESCO International worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in WESCO International by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.95. 1,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,763. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

