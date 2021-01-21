WeShow Token (WET) Price Down 2.6% This Week

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $113,435.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token (CRYPTO:WET) is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

Buying and Selling WeShow Token

