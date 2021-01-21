West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

