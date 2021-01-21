West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.55.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
