West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $305.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

