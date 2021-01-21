Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.18. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 16,223 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.