Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.18. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 16,223 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
