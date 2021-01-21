Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Trading Down 5.4%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.28. 1,619,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,497,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,982,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 579,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

