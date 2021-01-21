Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.90. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 232,549 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63.

In related news, Director Brenda Eprile purchased 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$75,142.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,967,880.72.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

