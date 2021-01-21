WestRock (WRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

