Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 9%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 23,934,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,772,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.
Featured Article: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.