Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 9%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 23,934,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,772,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

