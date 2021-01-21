Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires 4,230 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. The New York Times makes up 4.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The New York Times worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 4,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.