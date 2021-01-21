Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded up $10.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.83. 19,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

