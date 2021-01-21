Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up approximately 4.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.20. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,401. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe boosted their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

