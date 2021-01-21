Weybosset Research & Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises 3.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. 3,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

