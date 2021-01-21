WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) (LON:SMWH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

SMWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:SMWH traded up GBX 53.91 ($0.70) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,770.91 ($23.14). The stock had a trading volume of 520,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,795. WH Smith PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,564 ($33.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.91.

In other WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

