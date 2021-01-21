WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $138.07 million and $749,682.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 101.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009246 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004334 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

