WhiteCoin Trading Up 87.6% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $127.45 million and approximately $690,526.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

