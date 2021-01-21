Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.50

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.75. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,467 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

