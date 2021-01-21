William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $979.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter worth about $5,984,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Kforce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,801. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

