William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.18

William Hill plc (WMH.L) (LON:WMH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.18 and traded as high as $270.40. William Hill plc (WMH.L) shares last traded at $270.40, with a volume of 2,246,582 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMH. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of William Hill plc (WMH.L) to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill plc (WMH.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.54 ($2.48).

Get William Hill plc (WMH.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 222.18. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill plc (WMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.