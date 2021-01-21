William Thomas Holland Buys 3,900 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$63,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,820 shares in the company, valued at C$7,534,407.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00.

TSE:CIX traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,891. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.43.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5740743 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.