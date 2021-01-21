Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Shares Gap Down to $307.00

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $307.00, but opened at $296.00. Wincanton plc (WIN.L) shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 99,075 shares.

The company has a market cap of £387.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

About Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

