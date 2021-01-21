Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.50. Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 109,508 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 639.64.

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) Company Profile

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

