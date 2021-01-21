Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.15. 77,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

