Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $13.59 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,284 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 350,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

