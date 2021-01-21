Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $255.50. 18,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

