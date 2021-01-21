Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,395 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,236. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

