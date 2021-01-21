Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 12,379 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

