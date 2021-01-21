Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 19,850 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,714,165 shares of company stock worth $154,647,418 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.83. 18,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.