Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,904 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.99. 22,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.32 and a 200 day moving average of $343.52. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.