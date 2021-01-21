Wing Market Cap Achieves $13.47 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Wing has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can currently be bought for approximately $15.23 or 0.00047799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,384,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,024 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

