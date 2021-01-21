Wings (WINGS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,692.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Wings has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $13,692.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

