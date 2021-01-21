WINk (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $25.37 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and $5.03 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007506 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

