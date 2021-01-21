Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.77

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.77 and traded as low as $41.86. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 54,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$280.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.