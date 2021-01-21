Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Wintrust Financial worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.