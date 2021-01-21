Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Down 5.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $65.22. 668,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 474,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

