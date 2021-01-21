Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Down 5.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.55 and last traded at $65.22. 668,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 474,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
