Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Trading Up 6.3%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 131,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 75,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

