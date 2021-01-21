WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.80

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.80 and traded as high as $49.33. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 202,166 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

