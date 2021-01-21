WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.25. 6,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund comprises about 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.39% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

