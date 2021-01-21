Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 233.04 ($3.04), with a volume of 70271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

In other Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) news, insider Ben Rogoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

