Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $180.48

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $180.48 and traded as high as $182.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $182.35, with a volume of 5,842,742 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.83 ($2.49).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 29,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

