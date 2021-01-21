Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.