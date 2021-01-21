Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 574 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 369.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $289.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.