Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $218.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,534. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $220.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.