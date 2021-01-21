Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 64,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $244.10. 28,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,543. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

