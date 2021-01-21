Wolff Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Lancaster Colony comprises about 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

