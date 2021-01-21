Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 12,682 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 6.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,228. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52.

