Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.52. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,571. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

