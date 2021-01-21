Woodcoin Price Hits $0.10 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $812,868.77 and $23,431.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,928.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.37 or 0.03746987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00418029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01372504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.00574046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00429777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00277997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.