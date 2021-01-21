WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.82. 51,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,876. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

