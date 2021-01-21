WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 2,805 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NIKE by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.72. 122,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rowe increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

